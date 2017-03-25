|
Wettpoint Soccer Statistics - http://fussball.wettpoint.com/en/
Welcome to the Wettpoint Soccer Database.
These sites give you a lot of Informations and Statistics about Soccer from all over the world.
The H2H Statistics are optimized for use with Betfair.
There are 1985 Soccer Leagues from ca. 40 Countries and
all important international Tournaments and League Cups in our Database.
The Soccer Statistics including 13873 Teams and Players and more than 813203 Soccer Results.
Soccer Schedules Database with currently 34099 scheduled Games of the Soccer League and
Tournament Matches and current Standings, Goals and more viewable in our live Scores.
With current Soccer schedules, Team Performance, Predictions, Goal Comarsion and a lot of other Soccer statistics.
Also all current Soccer League Tables Home and Away Tables, Estimantions and live Results from
more than 80 international Leagues included.
Daily Soccer Betting Tips and other News you may find in our Soccer Forum.
Also like Soccer you may use other Sports Databases for example the Tennis, Football or Basketball Statistics.
These Soccer Leagues currently running or starting :