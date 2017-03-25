Fussball Statistiken Fussball live Soccer Statistics Soccer live
Partner
Search
FreeBet
Live Ticker
Soccer Tips
Soccer Database
StatisticsSoccer Today
SoccerResults
SoccerSchedules
StatisticsStatistics
SoccerHead to Head
SoccerLeague Tables
SoccerLeague
SoccerTeams
SoccerPlayer
SoccerMatch Results
InformationInformation
SoccerInternational
SoccerChampions League
SoccerSoccer News
Soccer liveSoccer live Scores
Soccer livelive Scores Soccer
Soccer livelive TV Sports
Soccer BetsSoccer Betting Tips
Soccer Bet liveBetting Forum
Soccer Betting liveFree Betting Tips
Soccer Betting liveFree-Bet
Bet365Bet365
Soccer Betting liveSportwetten Tipps
Betting onlineTip : Partybets
Online Statistics
  
Wettpoint Soccer Statistics - http://fussball.wettpoint.com/en/
free Bonus
Welcome to the Wettpoint Soccer Database.
These sites give you a lot of Informations and Statistics about Soccer from all over the world.
 
The H2H Statistics are optimized for use with Betfair.
 

 
There are 1985 Soccer Leagues from ca. 40 Countries and
all important international Tournaments and League Cups in our Database.
The Soccer Statistics including 13873 Teams and Players and more than 813203 Soccer Results.
Soccer Schedules Database with currently 34099 scheduled Games of the Soccer League and
Tournament Matches and current Standings, Goals and more viewable in our live Scores.
With current Soccer schedules, Team Performance, Predictions, Goal Comarsion and a lot of other Soccer statistics.
Also all current Soccer League Tables Home and Away Tables, Estimantions and live Results from
more than 80 international Leagues included.
Daily Soccer Betting Tips and other News you may find in our Soccer Forum.
Also like Soccer you may use other Sports Databases for example the Tennis, Football or Basketball Statistics.


These Soccer Leagues currently running or starting :

Soccer United StatesSoccerMajor League Soccer MLS United States
Soccer SwedenSoccerU-21 Allsvenskan Norra Sweden
Soccer SwedenSoccerU-21 Allsvenskan Soedra Sweden
Soccer SlovakiaSoccerDovera I LSD U19 Slovakia
Soccer South KoreaSoccerK League South Korea
Soccer RussiaSoccerDivision 2 Centre Russia
Soccer South AfricaSoccerABSA Premiership South Africa
Soccer GermanySoccerOberliga Niederrhein Germany
Soccer AustriaSoccerRegional League West Austria
Soccer DenmarkSoccerAlbaniserien Serie 2 Pulje 1 Denmark
Soccer RussiaSoccerPremiere League Russia
Soccer DenmarkSoccerDanmarksserien 4 Denmark
Soccer RussiaSoccerYouth Premiere League Russia
Soccer DenmarkSoccerFBU Serie 1 Pulje 2 Denmark
Soccer PolandSoccer1. Division Poland
Champions LeagueSoccerChampions League
UEFA CupSoccerUefa Cup
  
 
Soccer Database & Statistics, Picks & Free Betting Tips by Sportwetten Forum Wettpoint © 2017 Wettpoint.com - Terms - Privacy